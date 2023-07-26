Muharram procession allowed in Srinagar after 3 decades

Srinagar, July 26, The J&K administration on Wednesday addressed the demand of Shia community by allowing the 8th Muharram procession on the traditional route from Guru Bazar to Dalgate in Srinagar after three decades, an official statement said.

"While taking the religious sentiments of Shia brethren into the consideration, the administration decided to allow the procession tomorrow (Thursday)," Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri said.

"I congratulate Shia brethren and Kashmiri public who are known for their affection," he said, adding that it is due to their contribution to the present peaceful environment which made it convenient for administration to take this historic decision.

The administration, after several round of talks with Shia Muslim community representatives of all groups and local committee of Gurubazar, has got assurances from all stakeholders that the sacred religious event would be conducted and culminated peacefully.

Accordingly, all security arrangements would be put in place and general public, especially members of Shia community, are informed that no one shall be allowed to take out any other procession individually or collectively on the route except the one to be taken out from Gurubazar which has the permission from the administration.

Any one violating the orders shall be very strictly dealt with as per law.

The timing for the procession shall be from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. considering the working day on Thursday and to avoid hardship to general people.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor