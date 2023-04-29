Mukul Roy returns to Kolkata, says 'I'm with BJP'

Kolkata, April 29 After his 'mysterious' trip to New Delhi on April 17, veteran Trinamool Congress leader Mukul Roy, who is officially still a BJP legislator as per the records of the West Bengal Assembly, returned to Kolkata on Saturday and claimed to be with the saffron camp.

However, when mediapersons asked if his intention to meet the top BJP leadership in the national capital was successful, Roy remained quite vague.

"No one avoided me. I could meet all I intended to," Roy said.

However, during his 12-day stay in Delhi, not a single information came about Roy meeting even medium-level BJP leaders there.

He was also vague about his son and former Trinamool legislator Subhrangshu Roy filing a missing diary soon after his trip to Delhi on April 17.

"Probably, there was a misunderstanding with my son. I will speak to him after I return home," Roy said.

Roy, however, denied his son's allegation that he was mentally unfit.

"I am perfectly all right and do not have any problem," Roy said.

Soon after his trip to Delhi, Subhrangshu Roy had claimed that although he would not say his father is lunatic, but surely, he was not in the right frame of mind.

Once the most trusted lieutenant of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and also the national general secretary of the Trinamool, Roy joined the BJP in 2017. He became the national vice-president of the saffron party and successfully contested the 2021 Assembly elections from Krishnanagar (North) in Nadia district.

His son too joined the BJP and unsuccessfully contested the Assembly elections in 2021.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor