Mumbai: Maha CM Shinde reaches Varsha Bungalow for meeting with Shiv Sena leaders

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 5 : Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde reached his official residence Varsha Bungalow here on Wednesday evening to chair a meeting with Shiv Sena leaders.

Shinde is expected to discuss the entry of the Ajit Pawar-led NCP faction into the government.

Earlier in the day, both factions of the Nationalist Congress Party held simultaneous meetings, in a test of their strengths.

The NCP led by Sharad Pawar held a meeting of its members at YB Chavan Auditorium in Mumbai while Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar held a separate meeting of NCP MPs, MLAs, MLCs, district heads, and state delegates at Mumbai Education Trust (MET) Bandra.

Sharad Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule, MP and party leaders Anil Deshmukh, Balasaheb Patil, Ashok Pawar, Jayant Patil and Rohit Pawar were among those present.

The crisis in Nationalist Congress Party was triggered by Ajit Pawar switching sides on Sunday and joining the Eknath Shinde-BJP government as Deputy Chief Minister. Eight other NCP MLAs took oath on Sunday with Pawar as ministers.

Sharad Pawar termed the meeting as "historic" while coming down heavily on the rival group led by his nephew saying they had not "followed procedure".

"We weren't taken into confidence by the MLAs who decided to split. Ajit Pawar faction has not followed any procedure. Ajit Pawar should have spoken to me if he had any problems. If he had something on his mind he could have approached me," the NCP chief said.

He also attacked the BJP for joining hands with those it had called "corrupt".

Sharad Pawar told his supporters and NCP workers that they have to keep marching ahead despite the hurdles.

Addressing the gathering of the rival faction at Bandra, Ajit Pawar took a swipe at his uncle urging him to step down and give a chance to the new generation.

"You (Sharad Pawar) give us your blessings...The other day, he went to the YB Chavan Memorial...I was also there...you are 83, aren't you going to stop?... Give us your blessings and we will pray that you live a long life," Ajit Pawar said.

