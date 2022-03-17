Muslim traders support bandh against hijab verdict, BJP demands action

Bengaluru, March 17 Even as Muslim traders supported the bandh call given by community organisations in Karnataka and closed their shops in few pockets, it did not have any impact on the day to day life in the state.

The ruling BJP and opposition Congress, meanwhile, locked horns in the assembly over the bandh. The BJP sought action against those who are going against court verdict and the Congress maintained that they have the right to protest.

Responding to bandh call, the shoppers, businessmen and traders closed their shops in Shivajinagar, K.G. Halli, D.J. Halli, Padarayanapura and few other pockets in Bengaluru.

Police Commissioner Kamal Pant said that the bandh has been observed in many places but there is no impact. The police conducted flag marches in sensitive locations in the capital.

In Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, Kalaburagi districts, Muslim businessmen closed their shops to support the bandh. However, the normal life was not affected at all.

Meanwhile, BJP MLA Raghupathy Bhat in the assembly demanded that legal action has to be initiated against those who have given bandh call questioning the court verdict.

He said, the verdict can be challenged in the Supreme Court. Calling bandh will make no difference, action has to be initiated against them.

Jagadish Shettar, former Chief Minister supported Raghupathy Bhat and said that observing bandh is not a good development. "Is there no value of the court judgment?" Shettar questioned.

"Protest against the government is different. But, if they observe bandh against court order, it will lead to anarchy in the society. No one should support it and strict action must be initiated," he said.

Opposition leader Siddaramaiah, however, supported the bandh saying that there is a provision to appeal in the Supreme Court. Observing bandh peacefully and protesting is their constitutional right. How can it be stopped? They should be allowed to observe bandh, he said.

Deputy Opposition leader U.T. Khader maintained that the bandh call is given not to disrespect the court order but to express their dissatisfaction over judgment.

BJP National General Secretary and MLA C.T. Ravi intervened and said that vote bank politics over the issue is wrong. "Why should there be uniform in schools? Court had given verdict after detailed inquiry, how is it ok to protest and call for bandh against court order?" Ravi questioned.

Meanwhile, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra reacting to the bandh call said that this is a peculiar situation. The law of the land would not apply to them, they don't follow the court order. This is a special case. If anyone violates court order and carry out activities like this, stern action would be initiated.

There is a provision for an appeal in the Supreme Court. But, these activities will lead to law and order situation in the state and this is wrong, he stated.

