Muslims keeping Assamese language alive, says Badruddin Ajmal

Guwahati, Jan 29 All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief Badruddin Ajmal on Sunday said that Muslim people in Assam are keeping the Assamese language alive.

Speaking at a function in Dhubri, he said: "The Assamese language's heritage has been preserved, and it has also been protected by Muslims residing in Assam. I can challenge that. But even after that, Assamese people refer to us as Bangladeshis in a fraction of a second."

Ajmal commented that Assamese is not taught in Bangladesh.

"Then how can a Bangladeshi learn that language," he questioned.

The AIUDF leader further said that in Char areas of Assam, Muslim people send their children to Assamese-medium schools.

"The problem is that our (Muslim) people send the children to Assamese medium schools, but they don't have the habit of speaking Assamese at home," he added.

Meanwhile, Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika has criticised Ajmal for his remarks.

He said: "This is a ridiculous claim. I have noticed that even Badruddin Ajmal speaks half Assamese language and mixes Bengali and Hindi into it."

Hazarika also asked Ajmal whether he could really speak Assamese like him.

"There is absolutely no need for Badruddin Ajmal to protect our language since Assamese people know it well enough to protect and preserve it," the BJP minister said.

