'Muslims must abandon their boisterous rhetoric of supremacy', says RSS chief

New Delhi, Jan 11 Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat said in a recent interview that 'there is no harm to Muslims living today in Bharat, but at the same time, Muslims must abandon their boisterous rhetoric of supremacy'.

In a comprehensive interview with RSS mouthpiece 'Organiser', Bhagwat extensively talked about many issues, including why Hindu society is becoming more aggressive about its faith, beliefs and values.

He said that the newfound aggression among Hindus is a result of their awakening to the reality that they have been at war for over a thousand years.

"The simple truth is this is Hindusthan and it should remain Hindusthan. There is no harm to the Muslims living today in Bharat. If they wish to stick to their faith, they can. If they want to return to the faith of their ancestors, they may. It is entirely their choice," Bhagwat said.

Speaking further on the issue, he said that there is no such stubbornness among Hindus.

"Islam has nothing to fear. But at the same time, Muslims must abandon their boisterous rhetoric of supremacy. We are of an exalted race; we once ruled over this land, and shall rule it again; only our path is right, rest everyone's is wrong; we are different, therefore we will continue to be so; 'we cannot live together' they must abandon this narrative. In fact, all those who live here whether a Hindu or a Communista must give up this logic," Bhagwat said.

Talking about Hindu society, Hindu dharma and Hindu culture, Bhagwat said, "It is natural for those at war to be aggressive. The Hindu society has been at war for over 1,000 years - this fight has been going on against foreign aggressions, foreign influences and foreign conspiracies. The Sangh has offered its support to this cause, so have others. There are many who have spoken about it. And it is because of all these that the Hindu society has awakened. It is but natural for people at war to be aggressive."

Speaking further on the issue, the RSS chief said, "So there is a war to defend the Hindu society, Hindu dharma and Hindu culture. Foreign invaders are no longer there, but foreign influence and foreign conspiracies have continued. Since this is a war, people are likely to get overzealous. Although this is not desirable, yet provocative statements will be uttered."

Bhagwat also said that Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender (LGBT) people have a right to live and deserve social acceptance.

"This is biological, a mode of life. Now there is much fuss over the issue; but we will have to acknowledge this too. We want them to have their own private space and to feel that they too are part of the society," Bhagwat said.

"The LGBT issue is not a new one; they have always been there. These people also have a right to live. Without much hullabaloo, we have found a way, with a humane approach, to provide them social acceptance, bearing in mind that they are also human beings with an inalienable right to live," he added.

