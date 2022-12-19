"Must keep spirit of that freedom alive..." Rahul Gandhi says on Goa Liberation Day

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on the occasion of Goa Liberation Day on Monday said that we must keep the spirit of freedom alive and protect the heritage of the state.

In his Facebook post, Rahul Gandhi posted a picture of the map of Goa showing the state's heritage and wrote: "Best wishes to the people of Goa on Goa's Liberation Day, today. It was the unyielding dedication of our freedom fighters, and the valour of our Armed Forces that culminated in the liberation of Goa from Portuguese rule, on this day in 1961. We must keep the spirit of that freedom alive, and protect the rich culture and heritage of Goa."

Meanwhile, on its official Twitter handle, the Congress party honored the Indian Armed Forces for the liberation of the state.

"Warm wishes to the people of Goa on Goa Liberation Day. Today, we honour the Indian Armed Forces, who, under the leadership of the former PM Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru, freed the state from the Portuguese in 1961 as part of Operation Vijay," the Congress said in a tweet.

In another tweet on Monday, the party extended greetings to the people in Union Territory Daman and Diu for the liberation from long Portuguese rule.

"Heartiest greetings to our brothers and sisters in Daman & Diu. Today, we salute the martyrs and the remarkable role played by the Indian Army in liberating Daman & Diu from the long Portuguese rule," it said in a tweet.

Notably, Rahul Gandhi is currently in controversy due to his remark in regard to the recent face-off clash with the Indian Army and Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) troops at the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh.

Former Congress President had flagged "clear threat from China" amid the ongoing border row and claimed that the neighbouring country is "preparing for war" and alleged that the Centre is "hiding and not accepting it". Gandhi's remarks that "Chinese soldiers are beating up Indian Army personnel in Arunachal Pradesh" have drawn widespread and sharp criticism from several BJP leaders who alleged him of "demoralising the Army" and said, "Nobody takes him seriously".

Rahul Gandhi is currently in Rajasthan for his 3,570 km long foot march from Kanyakumari to Kashmir aiming at uniting the country, Bharat Jodo Yatra.

The march, today, started from Baadh Nagawas in Rajasthan's Bandikui at 6 am and halted at Suren Ki Thani at 10 am here. At 2.30 pm, the Yatris will take part in a public meeting near Durga Devi Sr Secondary School in Mala khera and will stop at Radhaswami Bhoomi in Mahua Khud.

Rajasthan is the only Congress-ruled state where the yatra will cover around 500 km over 17 days before entering Haryana on December 21.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra will cover 3,570 km by next year. It is the longest march on foot by any Indian politician in the history of India, the Congress has claimed.

Rahul Gandhi aims to mobilize the party cadre and unite the general public against the alleged "divisive politics in the country".

So far, the Bharat Jodo Yatra has covered parts of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, and Maharashtra, and is now in Rajasthan. It will end in Kashmir next year.

