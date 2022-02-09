Mutilated body of 10-year-old boy found in UP

Kanpur, Feb 9 In a shocking incident, the mutilated body of a 10-year-old boy, who had been missing since Monday afternoon, has been found on a farm in the Narwal area of the district.

Forensic experts said that a nail seemed to have been hammered through one of his eyes and his face bore marks of what looked like cigarette-stub burns.

The marks on the neck of the body suggested that the killer choked the boy using his foot. The body has been sent for autopsy.

The police have formed several teams to investigate the case.

The victim, identified as a resident of Behta Village, Narwal, had gone out to play on Monday afternoon and had been missing since then. His naked body was found late on Tuesday night at the farm of a local, Ramendra Mishra.

The clothes of the boy were recovered from another farm.

Circle officer (CO) Sadar Rishikesh Yadav said: "The exact cause of death will be ascertained by the post-mortem report."

An empty bottle of country liquor, two glasses and a blood-stained stick was also found from a nearby farm by the forensics team.

The police are also looking into angles of murder after sodomy and cult practice.

A few suspects have been taken into custody and a case of murder has been registered, said SP, Kanpur outer, Ajit Kumar Sinha.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor