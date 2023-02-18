My son will be a better CM than others: Jitan Ram Manjhi
By IANS | Published: February 18, 2023 11:48 PM 2023-02-18T23:48:04+5:30 2023-02-19T00:10:16+5:30
Patna, Feb 18 Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) President Jitan Ram Manjhi on Saturday said that his son Santosh Kumar Suman will proved to be a better Chief Minister than any other leaders in Bihar.
"I had claimed the chief ministerial post for my son Santosh Kumar Suman and I am sticking to that demand. I also maintain that he will become a better CM than any other leaders in Bihar. But the decision of Nitish Kumar is final and I am with him," Manjhi said during the Garib Sampark Yatra in Jahanabad.
"Nitish Kumar made me the Chief Minister and that was not a small thing. I always appreciated and respected him. No one would do what he did for me. It is also true that he had removed me from the post of Chief Minister, but I have no complaints against him.
"If he announces the name of Tejashwi Yadav to lead the Mahagathbandhan in Bihar in 2025, I will stand by him," Manjhi said.
"Now I am touring Bihar as an ex-Chief Minister and availing every facility of the government only because of Nitish Kumar. I will stand by him even if he abuses me," Manjhi said.
