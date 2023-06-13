N. Korean FM reaffirms stronger cooperation with Russia

Seoul, June 13 North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui has sent a congratulatory message to her Russian counterpart over Moscow's key national holiday and vowed stronger cooperation between the two nations, state media reported on Tuesday.

In the message sent to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Monday on the occasion of Russia Day, Choe said Pyongyang and Moscow have ushered in a new "heyday" in their friendly relationship, Yonhap News Agency quoted the North's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) as saying.

"Mutual cooperation and support in terms of bilateral and international affairs have become stronger than at any time," Choe was quoted as saying by the KCNA.

She also voiced confidence that the two nations will build stronger "strategic and tactical cooperation" in the diplomacy field for the development of the bilateral ties, according to the KCNA.

North Korea has expressed its support of Russia despite international condemnation over Moscow's war with Ukraine, amid allegations that Pyongyang has provided arms to Moscow for use in the full scale invasion.

