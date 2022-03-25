N. Korean leader Kim Jong Un issues order for test-launch of new ballistic missile

New York, March 25 The test-launch of a new type intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) Hwasongpho-17 of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) strategic forces was conducted under the direct guidance of DPRK leader Kim Jong Un, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported early Friday.

The missiles were tested on Thursday local time, Xinhua news agency reported.

Kim, General Secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea, President of the State Affairs of the DPRK and supreme Commander of the armed forces of the DPRK, gave a written order to conduct the test-launch of the new type ICBM of the DPRK strategic forces on Wednesday.

He visited the launch ground on Thursday and personally guided the overall process of the test-launch, according to the KCNA report.

