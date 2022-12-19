Nadda chairs meeting of Bengal BJP unit's core group

New Delhi, Dec 19 A meeting of the core group of the Bharatiya Janata Party's West Bengal unit, chaired by party President J.P. Nadda, was underway here on Monday.

The meeting was being held at Union Minister Subhash Sarkar's residence.

After Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh, Bengal is the third state to have a core group meeting on the agenda for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Sarkar, Nishith Pramanik, Suvendu Adhikari, Dilip Ghosh, Sukanta Majumdar, Locket Chatterjee, all MPs from the state, and BJP General Secretary, Organisation, B.L. Santhosh were attending the meeting.

"There are panchayat elections in Bengal in April... that will also be discussed along with the Lok Sabha elections. Along with this, the strategy to strengthen the party at the booth level will be discussed," a source said.

On Friday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a closed-door meeting with members of the party's state unit in Kolkata to review the law and order situation in the state. BJP leaders said that Shah had also taken stock of the party's preparations for the upcoming panchayat elections, held discussions regarding the Lok Sabha elections, and took reports on ground zero from them.

