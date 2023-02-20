Nadda in K'taka, Pejawar Mutt seer seeks implementation of UCC

Udupi (Karnataka), Feb 20 Even as BJP chief J.P. Nadda is on a tour of the coastal districts, influential Pejawar Mutt seer Vishwaprasanna Theeertha Swamiji Monday has demanded the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state even.

"The government should take necessary action in this regard," he urged.

Vishwaprasanna Swamiji stated on Monday that they have placed many demands before BJP President Nadda. "Due recognition should be given to the Tulu language. Preference should always be given to Sanatana Dharma, culture and values. Priority should be given to the implementation of the National Education Policy," he demanded.

The Swamiji further stated that religion, culture and nature of the coastal region should not be affected. The migration of the youth from the region has to be stopped, he added.

BJP party National President J.P. Nadda, who is on a visit to coastal Karnataka region on Monday, visited historical Udupi Krishna Mutt. "Udupi district has a prominent place in the history of BJP.

Later, he addressed the rally of booth level workers in Udupi. "In 1968, the BJP came to power in the Municipality of Udupi city and became a gateway for the BJP party in south India," he stated.

"The BJP is the only party which is making strides through its ideology. When compared to other political parties only BJP follows ideologies and it has mass followers, he said.

"The Modi-led government managed the country efficiently during the Covid pandemic. India was the only country to provide two doses of vaccination and also booster dose for Covid. The central government had brought back Indian students from Ukraine after holding talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin. This is the strength of the leadership," he said.

"Congress, JD(S), Shiva Sena and other parties have become parties of families. The Congress is the party of mother, son, daughter and son-in-law. JD(S) is a party of a family. But, for the BJP, the party itself is the family, Nadda stated.

