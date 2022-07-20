Nadda to hold 'Abhinandan Yatra' to mark Murmu's victory

New Delhi, July 20 The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday will be organising a road show 'Abhinandan Yatra' in the national capital to celebrate the likely victory of NDA Presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu.

As per the plan, after declaration of election results, BJP chief J.P. Nadda will hold a road show from party's Delhi unit office at Pandit Pant Marg to Rajpath on July 21 evening.

Over 5,000 Delhi BJP workers will participate in the road show along with Nadda.

"To mark victory of Draupadi Murmu the first tribal woman to become President of country, BJP will be organising a 'Abhinandan Yatra'. Our party president Nadda will lead the yatra (roadshow) from Delhi BJP office to Rajpath. It will cross from Ashok Road, Patel Chowk, Rafi Marg and end at Rajpath. Nadda ji will address people and party workers before the start of yatra at Delhi BJP office," Delhi BJP general secretary Harsh Malhotra told .

Voting for the Presidential election was held on July 18 and counting will take place on July 21.

NDA Presidential candidate Murmu is likely to win the election to become next President of India. Opposition party has fielded Yashwant Sinha as their joint candidate.

