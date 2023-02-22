Nadda to launch book on PM Modi on Wednesday

New Delhi, Feb 22 BJP President J.P. Nadda will launch a book titled 'Modi: Shaping a Global Order in Flux' at the Sushma Swaraj Bhavan here on Wednesday morning.

Edited by Sujan Chinoy, Vijay Chauthaiwala and Uttam Kumar Sinha, the book's forward has been penned by External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar.

Description of the book in Amazon reads "Narendra Modi's second term has been a lesson in acutely observing, re-evaluating and readjusting to a multitude of intertwined challenges, and building back even better India's economic, industrial and healthcare sinews without compromising India's interests."

The book examines a variety of emerging and evolving risks impacted and accelerated by the changing geopolitics, economic downturn, public health pressures, technology and innovation breakthroughs; and the existential challenges of climate change and its impact on resources.

The book focuses on India's capacity, capability and political will, and its diplomatic role in navigating an increasingly fragile multilateral world.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor