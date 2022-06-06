Nadda's Bengal visit hopes to see crisis resolved

Kolkata, June 6 At a time when the West Bengal unit of the BJP is going through a series of crisis following internal squabbles and exodus of senior leaders, the party's national president, J.P. Nadda will be on a two-day visit to the state on Wednesday and Thursday.

Nadda will be landing at Kolkata airport on June 7, 2022 at around 9 p.m. and spend the night in the city. On the next two days, he will have a packed schedule in Kolkata and the districts after which he will be going back to New Delhi on late Thursday evening.

State BJP sources said that many programmes that Nadda will attend, the most crucial will be that of the state committee meeting of the BJP, where he will direct the state functionaries on the party's course of actions in the backdrop of the West Bengal panchayat polls in 2023 and the Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

Apart from that he is also scheduled to have a close-door meeting with all elected MPs, MLAs and top state committee leaders in the state. State BJP sources said that in that meeting, Nadda is expected to throw some light on how to arrest the exodus of the senior leaders especially elected MPs and MLAs from the party.

BJP's key state functionaries like Babul Supriyo, Arjun Singh and Joy Prakash Majumdar have switched over to the Trinamool in the recent past.

The meeting is extremely crucial keeping in mind the forthcoming presidential polls, where there are apprehensions of cross-voting by a section of the BJP legislators, who are perceived to be maintaining contact with the Trinamool Congress leadership.

This will be the first state committee meeting of the party since the time the new committee was formed. The state unit of the BJP wanted someone like their national president or the union home minister, Amit Shah to be present.

On June 9, 2022 before leaving for New Delhi, Nadda is also supposed to attend a citizen's convention in Kolkata, where he will address acclaimed persons from various fields as well as members of the civil society.

