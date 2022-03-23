Nagaland CM moots 'fresh mandate': Decks being cleared for most decisive stage?

New Delhi/Kohima, March 23 In a crucial development vis-a-vis the 25-year-old protracted Naga peace talks, Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Tuesday (March 22),

mooted "fresh mandate" and lamented that "if solution does not come and insurgency continued, it will be a big question for our state and its people".

Replying to a debate on matters of urgent public importance on "Naga political issue" in the Assembly, Rio said there is a very clear that his government (opposition less dispensation) would give the last push for the solution.

Rio maintained that if Naga political settlement could not be arrived at, then there ought to be a "fresh mandate" by the people on how to pursue the Naga political issue.

The Chief Minister said that "negotiating parties" failed to share a common platform and also not able to accept agreements. In the process, people's expectations, especially that of the youth have not been fulfilled.

Rio's statement is in tune with the top priority being given by the Modi government and the Union Home Ministry for an early solution and signing of the final Peace Accord and bring an end to the peace talks that commenced on August 1997.

Observers understand that a clear mandate in favour of BJP in Manipur - which houses substantial Naga population including Tangkhul Nagas - has only strengthened the resolve of the central BJP leadership and the Government of India to take the peace talks to its logical end. In 2018 Assembly polls, the BJP's slogan for campaigning was 'Election

for Solution'.

The NSCN (IM), which has a substantial base in Manipur, has yet again raised the bogies of separate flag and Constitution for Nagas - a demand which has been categorically rejected by the Centre.

Even during the debate on Tuesday, Nagaland unit of BJP, Temjen Imna Along said a separate constitution and flag was out of question and such a demand would not be accepted even after 400 years. "We will not get a constitution and the flag", he said and quoted Union Home

Minister Amit Shah on the same.

"The public should give a clear mandate", the Chief Minister said but also maintained that while trying to hammer out a solution, the issue should be pursued through non-violence.

Rio said the Union Government has recognised the 'uniqueness' of Naga history and tradition and it is based on this fact that the Naga peace process is underway.

The Chief Minister also said that since 1960s when statehood was given to Nagaland, the State Assembly has passed 17 resolutions on Naga political issue. This present state Assembly also passed three resolutions to ensure an early solution final agreement.

During the debate other legislators, including Imkong L. Imchen, a former Home Minister, said perhaps imposing President's Rule would be best way out to facilitate speedy solution. He suggested that the House can be kept under animated suspension or even dissolved and

President's Rule imposed so as to conduct speedy negotiation in order to bring about a negotiated settlement at the earliest.

The continuous delay in coming towards a negotiated settlement has resulted in frustration among the Nagas, he said.

Another legislator Zhaleo Rio said both Framework Agreement and Agreed Position inked between the Government of India and NSCN (IM) and Naga National Political Groups are under the ambit of the Constitution of India and these have laid the foundation of pursuing

the peace process.

He urged all the 60 members of the House not to shy away from playing an active role to facilitate the peace process and lead it towards a solution.

The Centre is keen for an early solution and things are being monitored at various levels including Home Ministry and other central agencies.

It is understood that veteran Naga politician S C Jamir, who is the only living personality among the 1963 Statehood agreement, is also in touch with concerned stakeholders in Delhi. In November, Jamir had called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The latter had termed the Naga leader - who was also Governor in Gujarat - a statesman.

Naga National Political Group (NNPG) leader, N. Kitovi Zhimomi told a group of youth that the new peace accord should offer 'win-win situation for all' and that 'the rule of law' must be upheld.

The influential Naga Tribal Council (NTC) has said in a letter to PM Modi on Feb 16 that - "The only task left at the moment is for the Government of India to take a call for signing the Agreement...".

(Nirendra Dev is a New Delhi-based journalist. He is also author of

books, 'The Talking Guns: North East India' and 'Modi to Moditva: An

Uncensored Truth'. The views are personal)

