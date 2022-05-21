Naidu demands arrest of YSRCP MLC over car driver's 'murder'

Amaravati, May 21 The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president and former Andhra Pradesh chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday demanded the arrest of state legislator Anantha Uday Bhaskar belonging to ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) for the 'murder' of his former car driver.

Naidu asserted that the TDP's agitation would continue till the accused Member of Legislative Council (MLC) from Kakinada was arrested. The ongoing attempts to save the MLC in the ghastly murder are highly condemnable, he said.

The TDP chief deplored the manner in which the police behaved with their party fact finding committee that visited Kakinada.

Naidu alleged that the police are trying to misdirect the case though the parents are saying that their son, Subrahmanyam, was killed. There are many doubts and suspicions on the death of the car driver and that was why the TDP formed the fact finding committee to find out the truth, he said.

Chandrababu Naidu enquired about the health of TDP SC Cell president M.S. Raju, who was hospitalized after the alleged police attack. The TDP would continue its fight till justice would be done to the family of the slain driver.

Earlier, Tension prevailed at Government General Hospital at Kakinada when the fact-finding committee was stopped by police when it was proceeding towards the mortuary. The TDP leaders removed the barricades leading to an argument with the police officers. Raju was injured when both the sides pushed each other.

Meanwhile, autopsy could not be conducted on Subrahmanyam's body as the family refused to give their consent till the MLC was arrested.

The police have requested the family of Subrahmanyam to cooperate by signing the document for autopsy. Denying that there is any pressure on them, a police officer said investigation can start only after the autopsy.

Director General of Police Rajendranath Reddy said that a case has been registered in connection with the death of Subrahmanyam. He told reporters in Tirupati that the police would complete the investigation as early as possible.

Uday Bhaskar came to the driver Subrahmanyam's house in Kakinada town with his body in the car in the early hours of Friday. He told the driver's family that Subrahmanyam died in a road accident.

However, Subrahmanyam's parents did not believe his version and insisted that the MLC show them the evidence. They alleged that the MLC did not answer them and left the place in another vehicle leaving behind the body along with his car.

The incident triggered tension in the area as the family of Subrahmanyam alleged that the MLC murdered him. They demanded the legislator's arrest.

The family members said Subrahmanyam had worked as driver to Uday Bhaskar for five years and had recently quit the job. However, the MLC was occasionally calling him for some work. They claimed that on Thursday the MLC took Subrahmanyam in his car and later sent a message to his brother that he died in an accident.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor