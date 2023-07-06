National awakening going on, India needs "intellectual Kshatriyas": RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 6 : Asserting that the work of national awakening was going on in India, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday said that the country needs "intellectual Kshatriyas" (warriors).

Speaking at an event in Maharashtra's Pune where eight volumes of the original Valmiki Ramayana were released, Bhagwat said that the world has so far failed to find answers to several questions and now thinks that India can provide their solutions.

"The work of national awakening is ongoing and the country needs intellectual Kshatriyas," Mohan Bhagawat said.

The RSS Chief also highlighted the importance of establishing an ideal king to guide society and mentioned Swami Samarth's presentation of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj as such a king.

Bhagwat also stated that protecting religion involves more than just fighting, but also counteracting, enlightening, researching, and practicing.

"The world seeks answers to various issues and believes that India can provide those answers," he said. Bhagwat also stated that protecting religion involves more than just fighting, but also counteracting, enlightening, researching, and practicing.

However, he questioned whether India is ready to fulfill this role and create a nation capable of addressing these challenges.

He questioned whether the slave mentality still persists in India, even after gaining independence, and referred to challenges like border invasions and infiltration from the west and north.

"One thing is we are not slaves now. We are independent. But has our slave mentality gone? Aren't their invasions today? Though there are no direct invasions, they are there - one is on the western border and the other is on the northern border. What is the meaning of a work infiltration," he said.

"The significance of establishing the embodiment of an ideal king to guide the society after Lord Rama, Swami Samarth presented Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj as an ideal king, particularly during a time marked by invasions," he added.

He also drew attention to the existing challenges, referring to invasions in different forms, such as infiltration across the western and northern borders.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor