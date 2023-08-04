National Health Authority extends incentive scheme under Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission

New Delhi, Aug 4 The National Health Authority (NHA) has extended its Digital Health Incentives Scheme (DHIS) under the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) till December 31, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) said on Friday.

Under DHIS, incentives are provided to hospitals and diagnostic labs and to the providers of digital health solutions such as Hospital/ Health Management Information System (HMIS) and Laboratory Management Information System (LMIS) for adopting and enabling transformative digitization under ABDM, as per the communique issued by the Ministry.

The DHIS was launched on January 1 as part of the ABDM. The scheme proved to be a significant catalyst in promoting the adoption of digital health technologies and practices in healthcare delivery across the country, the Ministry said.

Owing to its impact and response from the healthcare providers and health tech companies, the scheme has been extended to allow more stakeholders to benefit from the financial incentives, it added.

Talking about the purpose behind extension of the incentive scheme, a top NHA official said: "The extension of this incentive scheme under ABDM reaffirms NHA's commitment to fostering a digitally inclusive healthcare ecosystem and underscores the Government of India's dedication to advancing accessible and efficient healthcare services across the nation."

"With initiatives like DHIS, we plan to recognise and encourage healthcare providers and enablers to collaborate and help build a digitally empowered healthcare ecosystem," the official said.

As on date, 1,205 health facilities have registered under this scheme with 567 public and 638 private hospitals/ clinics/ diagnostic labs. Further, out of the 25 digital solution companies registered, 22 are from the private sector, the Ministry said.

Till June 2023, around 120 health facilities and 7 health tech companies have received incentives totalling to Rs 4.84 crore, it said.

