Nationalism infused in J-K post abrogation of Article 370: Kailash Vijayvargiya

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 22 Bharatiya Janata Party National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Monday said that the social and political ecosystem of Jammu and Kashmir is being improved post the abrogation of Article 370.

"The central government had abrogated Article 370. The sense of Nationalism has been infused in the hearts of the people of Jammu and Kashmir by the government. It will take some time to eradicate cancer (Article 370) which has prevailed there for 70 years," said Vijayvargiya before watching the film 'The Kashmir Files'.

"The youth of Jammu and Kashmir has now stopped hailing Pakistan and ISIS,' he added as one of the achievements of the present government as a result of their actions in Jammu and Kashmir.

BJP leader had booked a show of 'The Kashmir Files' for the eunuch, children and senior citizens on Monday in Indore.

"We celebrate festivals with the Children of Orphanage home and senior citizens of old age homes. They told us that they want to watch this film,' he said.

Before entering the film theatre, the BJP leader made a video call to film director Vivek Agnihotri to extend his wishes for making a film on Kashmiri Pandits.

Reacting to the tweets of Indian Administrative Service officer from Madhya Pradesh Niyaz Khan on the alleged killing of Muslims in the country and the film 'The Kashmir Files', BJP leader said "there is freedom of speech in the country anyone can say anything and a film can be made on any subject."

"But one should keep in mind the interest of the nation before making any remark," he said.

Niyaz Khan tweet says that, "Kashmir File shows the pain of Brahmins. They should be allowed to live safely in Kashmir with all honour. The producer must also make a movie to show the killings of a large number of Muslims across several states. Muslims are not insects but human beings and citizens of the country."

The film 'The Kashmir Files' has mired in controversy since its release on March 11 with the BJP and Opposition parties having conflicting views on it.

It revolves around the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990 and has been directed by Vivek Agnihotri, known for films like 'Tashkent Files', 'Hate Story' and 'Buddha in a Traffic Jam'.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor