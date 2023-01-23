NATO chief to visit S.Korea next week
January 23, 2023
Seoul, Jan 23 Jens Stoltenberg, secretary general of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), will visit South Korea early next week on a regional swing that will also take him to Japan, Seoul's Foreign Ministry said on Monday.
Stoltenberg is scheduled to make a two-day trip to Seoul on January 29-30, during which he will conduct a series of meetings with top South Korean government officials, including Foreign Minister Park Jin and Defence Minister Lee Jong-sup, Yonhap News Agency quoted the Minister is saying.
The NATO chief is also due to visit the Seoul National Cemetery and participate in a forum hosted by a South Korean think tank.
His trip to Seoul comes as the government of President Yoon Suk Yeol has been stepping up cooperation with NATO.
Yoon attended a NATO summit in June last year, becoming the first South Korea leader to do so.
Following his Seoul trip, Stoltenberg will fly to Japan for a two-day visit.
