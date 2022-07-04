Natural farming answers key questions troubling agriculture: Himachal Secy

Shimla, July 4 A two-day capacity building workshop of Prakritik Kheti Khushhal Kisan Yojana (PK3Y) began on Monday at Dr Y.S. Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry in Nauni in Solan district of Himachal Pradesh with Secretary (Agriculture) Rakesh Kanwar throwing up some key questions answered by natural farming.

"The natural farming technique has already picked up in the state after the launch of PK3Y in 2018. It is time to go beyond, and the field functionaries should now look at what difference it is making on the farms, when we don't use the chemical fertilizers or pesticides, whether it is about the soil, production, environment or nutrition," Kanwar said in his presentation on 'Agriculture: An Overview' at the workshop being attended by over 260 functionaries of Agriculture Technology Management Agency (ATMA) and others associated with natural farming.

The workshop is being organised by the State Project Implementing Unit (SPIU) of PK3Y as an interactive exercise to come out with an action plan for PK3Y in Himachal Pradesh through threadbare discussion.

The Secretary said natural farming technique does answer critical questions troubling agriculture, and some validation studies by PK3Y have already reflected that.

According to Kanwar, PK3Y is now working on certification of the natural produce, establishing marketing mechanism, forming farmer producer organisations and further expansion to take the natural farming concept forward.

Kanwar said Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his last visit to Himachal Pradesh appreciated the state for showing the way to others on natural farming. He said natural farming has become a priority of the Central government also, and a centre of excellence for natural farming for Himalayan states and a national mission for natural farming, which may come up soon, will give a further boost to natural farming in the state.

