Naveen Patnaik launches 'Odisha for AI' and 'AI for Youth' initiative

Bhubaneswar, May 29 Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday launched 'Odisha for Artificial Intelligence' and 'Artificial Intelligence for Youth' initiatives.

The state government has roped in tech firm Intel for the initiative.

In the first phase, it would be implemented in Bhubaneswar, Puri and Cuttack, officials said.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that Artificial Intelligence holds an incredible potential to reshape our world and drive progress.

Stating that his government has focused on technology driven transformation, which is one of the key components of the 5T initiative, he assured that the initiative will augment digital literacy of the masses and make them familiar with the next generation cutting edge technology. It will also create an ecosystem fostering research, innovation, and application across sectors, he stated.

Complimenting the Electronics & IT Department, and Intel India for this collaboration, he advised all departments in government to take advantage of these programmes and train officials to enable them to be at the forefront of the AI revolution.

He expressed confidence that "the initiative will harness AI for economic growth, transformation of governance and the betterment of the lives of our citizens and society".

The CM called upon all to embrace this new chapter to unlock the limitless potential of our youth and build a future where artificial intelligence serves as a tool for empowerment of our citizens and inclusive growth of the state.

Electronics & IT Minister Tusharkanti Behera highlighted the state's initiative in technology that is transforming Odisha in different sectors. Behera said that this AI initiative will put Odisha in the top league among the states in India.

'Odisha for AI' is a self-learning online program designed to raise public awareness about artificial intelligence. It will be open to all for free in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Puri and will be open to all in Odisha subsequently, officials said.

