NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad challenges Narayan Rane over Prakash Ambedkar's statement

Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) President Prakash Ambedkar recently made a significant statement in reference to the RSS and the BJP. With the Lok Sabha elections approaching, he expressed concerns about the possibility of attacks on major Hindu religious sites in the country. Ambedkar called for the Indian Army to provide protection to these temples. In response, Union Minister Narayan Rane criticized Ambedkar's statement, labelling it as "terrible" and suggesting that the police should detain him.

Following Narayan Rane's statement, NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad has entered the controversy, issuing a direct challenge to Rane. Awhad stated, "If you have the courage, take Prakash Ambedkar into custody," he shared a post on X.

What did Prakash Ambedkar say?

Prakash Ambedkar said, "The Lok Sabha elections are approaching. In such a situation, considering the politics of the BJP and RSS, there are five temples of Hindus that could be targeted. Religious places like the Gyanvapi Mosque in Varanasi, Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya, and Shahi Edgah in Mathura may be targeted. Therefore, the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) is demanding that these temples be placed under the protection of the army until the elections are held."

I reiterate. Give the responsibility of security of these religious sites to either the National Security Guard or the Indian Armed Forces till the elections are over —



1. Gyanvapi Mosque in Varanasi,

2. Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya,

3. Shahi Edgah in Mathura,

4. Mata… pic.twitter.com/QeDsonNBHr — Prakash Ambedkar (@Prksh_Ambedkar) September 13, 2023

Prakash Ambedkar also shared a post on X, in which he wrote, “I reiterate. Give the responsibility of security of these religious sites to either the National Security Guard or the Indian Armed Forces till the elections are over.”

He also mentioned religious places, “Gyanvapi Mosque in Varanasi, Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya, Shahi Edgah in Mathura, Mata Vaishno Devi Temple in Katra, and Swaminarayan Akshardham in Delhi,” he wrote.

What did Narayan Rane say?

Reacting to Prakash Ambedkar's statement, Narayan Rane said, "Prakash Ambedkar has now become friends with Uddhav Thackeray. That's where their thinking is heading too. If so, it is a terrible statement, Prakash Ambedkar should be taken into custody by the police. How did Prakash Ambedkar know that a religious place would be attacked? The BJP is a patriotic party. The BJP has been in power at the Centre for 10 years. There is only one Prime Minister. So, if such rumours are being spread, the police should take note of it."