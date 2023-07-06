NCP working committee approves 'expulsion' of Ajit Pawar, Praful Patel, eight other MLAs

New Delhi [India], July 6 : The working committee of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) headed by Sharad Pawar has approved his decision of "expelling Praful Patel and Sunil Tatkare and nine MLAs who have joined hands with the NDA."

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar was among the nine NCP MLAs who joined the Shinde-BJP government on Sunday.

Talking to the media after the working committee meeting of the group led by Sharad Pawar, Congress leader PC Chacko said the organisation is intact and not a single of the 27 state committees of the party has said that they are not with the party chief.

"The Working Committee of the Nationalist Congress Party approved the decision of Sharad Pawar of expelling Praful Patel and Sunil Tatkare and 9 MLAs who have joined hands with the NDA," Chacko said.

"Not a single of the 27 state committees of the party has said that they are not with Sharad Pawar. The organisation is intact," he added.

The working committee of the Nationalist Congress Party passed eight resolutions in the meeting.

"The Committee expressed its full faith in the president of the party Sharad Pawar, Chacko said.

Sharad Pawar, who addressed a crucial party meeting in Mumbai on Wednesday, convened a meeting of the working committee in the national capital.

The NCP is facing political crisis after Ajit Pawar joined the Shinde-BJP government. Eight other NCP MLAs also took oath with him as ministers.

