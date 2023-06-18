NCPCR writes to Junagadh SP, demands action over minors taking part in violence

New Delhi [India], June 18 : The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) on Sunday wrote a letter to the Junagadh Superintendent of Police to initiate an inquiry and take necessary action on the violence in which minor children were made to be part of the violent activities.

NCPCR Chairperson Priyank Kanoongo said that police should take action under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015.

"It has been learned through media reports that children have been used by criminals in stone-pelting and communal violence in Junagadh, Gujarat when police went to remove an illegal encroachment. In this regard, instructions are being given to the police to take action under the JJ Act against the criminals who use children in illegal work so that a message goes through strict action and the tradition of shielding children in violence can be ended," tweeted Kanoongo.

In its letter to the Junagadh Superintendent of Police, NCPCR Chairperson said that an Action Taken Report (ATR) should be submitted to the Commission within 7 days of receipt of the letter.

"The Commission has taken suo-moto cognizance under Section 13(1)(j) of CPCR Act, 2005 of a video circulating on Twitter wherein it has been brought to the notice that a massive violence took place in Junagadh, Gujarat on June 17 2023 after the Junagadh Municipal Corporation issued notice to a Mosque near Majewadi Gate for illegal encroachment," it read.

"Through the said video, it is evident that many minor children have been seen stone pelting and are further seen to the mob. In view of the allegations stated in the complaint, it is observed that there is a prima facie contravention of Section 83(2) and Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015 and other relevant provisions under the Indian Penal Code, 1860. An Action Taken Report to be submitted to the Commission within 7 days of receipt of this," it added.

Earlier, one person died in clashes that erupted in Gujarat's Junagadh district on Friday night with a large group of people pelting stones at police personnel after civic body officials served notice to a Dargah to present documents or face removal of alleged encroachment.

Junagadh Municipal Corporation served a notice to the Dargah asking for presenting its documents within five days.

Angered by the alleged anti-encroachment drive, 500-600 people gathered around the Dargah situated near the Majewadi Gate and pelted stones at police officials, vandalised property and set police vehicles on fire.

