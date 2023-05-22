NCP's Jayant Patil likely to join ED probe in IL&FS case

New Delhi, May 22 Maharashtra NCP chief and MLA Jayant Patil is likely to join the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) probe in a PMLA case lodged against the Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services Limited (IL&FS) pertaining to alleged financial irregularities.

Patil is likely to arrive at the ED's office in Mumbai by 11 a.m.

He was earlier asked to join the probe on May 12, but did not appear, after which the ED then summoned him to join the investigation on May 22.

The ED had also questioned Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) President Raj Thackeray in the matter for a loan given to Kohinoor Construction.

On May 17, the agency had raided the premises of IL&FS.

Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO), Mumbai, had lodged a case against IL&FS Group of Companies and their key managerial personnel for alleged financial irregularities.

The Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW),also lodged an FIR against the firm.

In 2019, the ED lodged a case of PMLA against IL&FS on the basis of the EOW's FIR and SFIO's complaint

The ED has learnt in the investigation that Statutory Audit of IL&FS was made by Deloitte Haskins & Sells LLP for the period from FY 2008-09 to 2017-18 and by BSR & Associates for the period FY 2017-18.

In 2018, the IL&FS moved bankruptcy plea.



