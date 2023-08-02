NCW team meets Bengal SEC, asks to address women harassment issue during panchayat poll

Kolkata, Aug 2 The delegation of the National Commission for Women (NCW) on Wednesday met Bengal State Election Commissioner Rajiva Sinha and asked him to address the issue of harassment against women during the recently held panchayat polls in the state.

The NCW delegation referred to the development of a woman BJP candidate who was allegedly dragged out of the polling booth, harassed and humiliated allegedly by the ruling Trinamool Congress activists at Panchla in Kolkata.

The NCW delegation also referred to a similar development at Domjur in Howrah district.

“The Committee addressed a concerning complaint from a victim facing violence during nomination filing. The charged atmosphere in Panchla and Domjur was discussed during our visit. It is distressing that women face molestation despite women in key positions (BDO, SP, and DM),” NCW said.

The commission said that the state election commissioner acknowledged reports of election violence and assured that all complaints, regardless of gender, are being investigated.

“He promised to address both cases promptly and keep the Commission informed,” the NCW said.

