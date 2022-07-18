NDA's Murmu will win with huge margin: Khattar

Chandigarh, July 18 Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday said he is confident that NDA's Presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu will win the elections with a huge margin.

"Murmu is an inspirational personality and I am sure that she will be winning the elections with a huge margin as she will be getting more votes than expected, an official statement quoting Khattar said.

The Chief Minister said this while interacting with the media after casting his vote for the post of President in the Assembly here.

Till 12.30 pm, 48 votes were cast in the Assembly.

"The NDA and the UPA candidates have their own voting calculation, I am completely sure that NDA candidate Draupadi Murmu will win the election by a huge margin and will take oath on July 25," said Khattar.

He said Murmu would set an example and be a source of great inspiration among other women. "Murmu is going to become the second woman President of India, while she will be the first woman from the tribal society to be elected to the post of President."

Responding to a question, the Chief Minister said whether it's about selecting a presidential or vice-presidential candidate, the NDA has always preferred choosing good and educated candidates.

"The NDA candidate for the post of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar hails from Rajasthan and has been a lawyer by profession. The NDA has certainly given a good message by fielding him for the post of the Vice-President," added Khattar.

In the 90-member assembly, 89 MLAs cast their vote in the Assembly complex, while Congress MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi, who had cross-voted in last month's Rajya Sabha polls, cast his vote in the Parliament House.

In the Haryana Assembly, the vote value of each of the MLA is 112, which pegs the cumulative value at 10,080.

