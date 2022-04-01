Nepal Prime Minister Deuba meets Nadda

New Delhi, April 1 Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba on Friday evening visited the BJP headquarters and met party chief J.P. Nadda.

Deuba, his wife and four cabinet ministers of Nepal were part of the delegation which met Nadda. The meeting lasted around half an hour.

Nadda received Nepal Prime Minister Deuba at the BJP office.

After the meeting, head of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) overseas affairs cell Vijay Chauthaiwale said that on Nadda's invitation, Nepal Prime Minister Deuba, his wife and four cabinet ministers visited BJP headquarters.

"Discussion was held in a very cordial environment and the BJP chief briefed Nepal Prime Minister about the social works done by party workers during Covid period," Chauthaiwale said.

Chauthaiwale further said that Nepal Prime Minister and Nadda exchanged "political experience".

"Both the leaders talked about cultural and traditional relations between India and Nepal. Both the leaders discussed exchange of youth and women delegation at party level. Both the leaders also discussed taking forward party to party level dialogue," Chauthaiwale said.

Before the meeting, BJP sources said that there is no specific agenda for discussion but it will be around strengthening party-to-party relations.

Deuba on Friday arrived in Delhi on a three-day visit to India at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He is accompanied by a 50-member delegation.

The team will also include secretaries in the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Water Resources, Health and Population, Agriculture and Physical Planning.

The visit further strengthened the multifaceted, age-old, and cordial ties between Nepal and India.

