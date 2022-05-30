Never affiliated Moosewala with gangsters: Punjab DGP

Chandigarh, May 30 Facing criticism, Punjab Director General of Police V.K. Bhawra on Monday clarified his statement and said he has never affiliated slain singer Sidhu Moosewala with gangsters.

Pertinently, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has sought a clarification on a statement on Moosewala made by the DGP a day earlier during his press conference here.

Clarifying his statement, the DGP said he has the highest respect for Sidhu Moosewala and he was a celebrated artist and cultural icon of Punjab.

The DGP condemned the murder in strongest terms and said the investigation is going on and the perpetrators would be arrested soon to deliver the justice.

DGP Bhawra further stated that on no occasion he has ever said that Moosewala was a gangster or affiliated with gangsters.

The DGP further said one Goldy Brar has claimed the responsibility on behalf of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The investigation would look into all aspects regarding the murder.

The DGP said he has been misquoted by a section of the media and he has the highest regards for Moosewala.

In less than 24 hours after his security was curtailed by the government, singer-turned-actor-politician Moosewala, with a huge fan base running into millions, was shot dead by gangsters close to his ancestral village in Mansa in broad daylight on Sunday. He was 29 years old.

He was on the wheel in a Mahindra Thar SUV when the assailants, believed to be 10-12, fired more than 20 rounds at point-blank range at the singer and his two friends, who got grievous injuries. Moosewala got seven-eight bullets.

Moosewala was taken to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead. The civil surgeon at Mansa hospital said Moosewala was brought dead, while the two others were referred to another hospital for treatment.

The incident happened a day after the Punjab Police ordered the withdrawal of security of more than 420 people, including former legislators, Jathedars of two Takhts, heads of deras and police officers.

Two of his four gunmen were withdrawn after the new government order. Moosewala was without security when the crime happened.

Also he was travelling in a vehicle that was not bulletproof. Normally, he used his bulletproof Toyota Fortuner for commuting, police said.

