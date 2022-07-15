New Bundelkhand Expressway will boost connectivity, local economy: PM

New Delhi, July 15 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that new Bundelkhand Expressway will boost the local economy and connectivity.

In a series of tweets, he said: "Tomorrow, 16th July is a special day for my sisters and brothers of the Bundelkhand region. At a programme in Jalaun district, the Bundelkhand Expressway will be inaugurated. This project will boost the local economy and connectivity".

"The state-of-the-art Bundelkhand Expressway passes through 7 districts. The local economy will benefit tremendously due to it. There will be great industrial development in the region and this would bring more opportunities for the local youth," he added.

Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the Bundelkhand Expressway on Saturday.

Government sources said that right from day one, Modi government has focused greatly on connectivity and infrastructure.

"This focus on connectivity can be gauged from the Budgetary allocation of Rs 1.99 lakh crore to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways in Budget 2022-23 is the highest ever. This is a jump of over 550 per cent when compared to the allocation of about Rs 30,300 crore in 2013-14," a source said.

In the last seven years, the length of NHs in the country has gone up by more than 50 per cent from 91,287 km (as on April 2014) to around 1,41,000 km (as on 31 December 2021).

"Pace of construction of NHs increased from 12 km per day to 37 km per day in 2020-21," the source added.

