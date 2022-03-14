New Goa CM may be sworn in only after Holi: state BJP prez

Panaji, March 14 Goa's new chief minister may be sworn in after Holi celebrations later this week, state BJP president Sadanand Shet Tanavade said on Monday.

"The new CM may be sworn-in after Holi festival," he told reporters.

Tanavade also said that central BJP leaders namely Union Minister Piyush Goyal and party national general secretary B.L. Santosh would be arriving in Goa soon to chair a meeting of the legislature party which will then finalise the name of the new chief minister.

While incumbent caretaker CM Pramod Sawant is tipped to continue as chief minister, other senior party leaders like former Health Minister Vishwajit Rane and Transport Minister Mauvin Godinho could also be in the race for the top post.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor