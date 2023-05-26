"New Parliament 'symbol of democracy', no one should politicize it": Rajnath Singh amid row over inaugural ceremony

New Delhi [India], May 26 : Following a call by opposition parties to boycott the inauguration ceremony of the new parliament building, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday described the new building as a symbol of democracy and appealed to the opposition parties to reconsider their stand on the matter.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla are slated to dedicate to the nation the new Parliament building on May 28.

Rajnath Singh while speaking tosaid that no one should politicize the inauguration of the new Parliament as it is a depiction of the aspirations of all Indians.

"The new building of the Parliament is going to be inaugurated on May 28. No one should politicize this, the new Parliament is a symbol of democracy and the aspiration of all Indians. It is my appeal to all parties who have decided to boycott the inauguration of the Parliament that they should rethink their decision," Singh said.

He further said that it is a historical event and there will be many more opportunities in the further for doing politics on various issues.

"The opposition parties should understand the difference between a constitutional session and a social gathering. A session has not been called in the Parliament, it is just the inaugural ceremony," said Rajnath Singh.

His remarks come after at least 21 opposition parties have decided to boycott the PM's decision to preside over the inauguration ceremony instead of President Droupadi Murmu.

The opposition said that the inauguration of the building without President Droupadi Murmu "insults the high office of the President, and violates the letter and spirit of the Constitution".

Meanwhile, amid the boycott call by the opposition, the Centre has received a confirmed list of 25 political parties, including some which are not a part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), that will participate in the inauguration ceremony.

Apart from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), several parties in the NDA including AIADMK, Apna Dal, the Republican Party of India, the Shinde faction of Shiv Sena, NPP, and NPF have confirmed their attendance for the function on Sunday.

Several neutral parties, including Biju Janata Dal, TDP, and YSRCP will be present for the inauguration.

Amongst the opposition parties, Shiromani Akali Dal and Bahujan Samajwadi Party and JDS will attend the function on Sunday.

