'New' parties using Goa as launchpad for personal, political ambitions: Modi

Panaji, Feb 10 Without taking names, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday lashed out at leaders of "new" political parties seeking to use Goa as a "launchpad" for their personal and political ambitions, without understanding the ground realities of the coastal state.

Addressing an election rally in North Goa's Mapusa area, he also said that such parties do not have a vision or an agenda for Goa.

"People in Goa these days are shocked at these new faces. They are looking at some political parties who seem to believe that Goa is a launchpad for themselves and their politics. Such parties have no idea about the emotions of the people of Goa.

"These parties have no agenda, no vision, they do not even have an understanding of Goa. They have come here, but these parties do not even know what announcements to make. Therefore, they are making assurances which have been already implemented by the BJP," he said, taking aim at the Aam Aadmi Party and the Trinamool Congress, which are keen on making a political splash in the February 14 Assembly elections.

While the BJP is contesting all 40 seats, the Trinamool, which is in alliance with the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party, is contesting 26 seats, while the AAP is contesting 39.

"The people of Goa have told these parties to keep your violence, your riots, your hooliganism to yourselves. Let Goa walk the path of progress in peace," Modi said.

