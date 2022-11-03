New poll finds record-high interest, polarization ahead of US midterms

Washington, Nov 3 Beyond the horse race numbers and the sky-high interest in the November 8 US midterm elections, what stands out in the poll is the bipartisan anger among Democratic and Republican voters, a recent poll has found.

Moreover, "80 per cent of Democrats and Republicans believe the political opposition poses a threat that, if not stopped, will destroy America as we know it", NBC news reported, citing its new national poll results.

And two-thirds of reliable Democratic and Republican voters say they would still support their party's political candidate, even if that person had a moral failing that was not consistent with their own values, Xinhua news agency reported citing the poll.

According to the poll, 47 per cent of registered voters say they prefer Democrats to control Congress, while 46 per cent want a Republican-controlled Congress essentially unchanged from last month, when the parties were tied at 46 per cent.

This week, a Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll found that half of Americans believe voter fraud is a widespread problem, even though such cases are extremely rare.

According to CBS News, out of 595 Republicans running for state-wide office, just over half, 306, have raised doubts about the 2020 presidential election.

In the upcoming elections, all 435 seats in the House of Representatives and 35 of the 100 seats in the Senate will be contested.

Thirty-nine state and territorial gubernatorial elections, as well as numerous other state and local elections, will be contested.

The results will determine the 118th US Congress.

In the Senate, the Democrats and Republicans split 50:50 with Vice President Kamala Harris holding the edge for the Democrats with her tie breaking vote.

In the House, Democrats have a wafer-thin majority of 220 seats and Republicans 212, with three seats vacant.

Electoral victory hinges in the 13 battleground states of Florida, Iowa, North Carolina, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

