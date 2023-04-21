New Zealand doubles support for retail crime victims following rampant robbery

Wellington, April 21 The New Zealand government has increased support to retailers to protect them from rampant ram raids across the country, Police Minister Ginny Andersen said on Friday.

The government is making sure retailers can continue to get support for security and safety measures, by more than doubling investment in the retail crime prevention program, Xinhua news agency quoted Andersen as saying.

"Last year we saw a spike in ram raids and other retail crime that was having a real impact on our communities," Andersen said, adding the government continues to support police on prevention and reassurance in communities.

The Minister announced a further NZ$9 million ($5 million) to top up the retail crime prevention fund, bringing the total investment to NZ$15 million.

A total of 501 dairies and small shops nationwide that were a victim of a ram raid or aggravated robbery have had quotes approved, and a total of 2,383 interventions have been approved for eligible stores.

A total of 1,021 security interventions have been completed and invoiced by contractors, ministry statistics show.

Installations so far have included 222 fog cannons, 181 security sirens, 193 alarms, 195 CCTV systems or system upgrades, 82 bollards or similar security measures, 101 roller doors, and 47 other interventions that include improved lighting and strengthened windows, Andersen said.

The government is also funding programs aimed at holding the young people who are committing these crimes accountable, and if possible, getting them back on the right track, she said.

