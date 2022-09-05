New Zealand PM to attend UNGA

Wellington, Sep 5 New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will travel to New York on September 17 to represent her country at the UN General Assembly, as well as co-host a leaders summit and participate in events to promote trade, investment, and tourism.

Ardern stressed international cooperation facing Covid-19, climate change, wars and tensions, Xinhua news agency quoted a government statement as saying on Monday.

She will co-host the Christchurch Call to Action Leaders' Summit with President of France Emmanuel Macron on September 20.

The Christchurch Call is a community of more than 120 governments, online service providers, and civil society organisations acting together to eliminate terrorist and violent extremist content online.

The call was made after terror attacks on two mosques in Christchurch in March 2019.

While in New York, she will also use the opportunity to promote New Zealand trade and export interests including meeting with Motion Picture Association of America executives to promote her country as a film destination.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor