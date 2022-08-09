NHAI takes up elevated road project on request of Rajasthan CM

Jaipur, Aug 9 NHAI has taken over the work of elevated road to be built in Jodhpur on the request of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. Gehlot spoke to Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari in this regard on Tuesday.

"I am happy that accepting my request, the work of this elevated road has been taken up by NHAI. The State Government had announced the preparation of its DPR in the Budget 2019-20, in which the Public Works Department, Government of Rajasthan had sent the necessary proposals to NHAI. The Government of India has recently appointed Project Management Consultant through whom DPR will be prepared soon. After the preparation of DPR, I request NHAI to start the construction work on the spot by inviting tenders. I had a meeting with Shri Gadkari in the past regarding the elevated road. I hope that in the near future the work of this road will start and the traffic will be smooth in Jodhpur," the CM said.

Earlier, the Chief Minister had also held a meeting with Gadkari regarding the elevated road. He said that with its construction, the traffic in Jodhpur would be easy.

