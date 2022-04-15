NHPC to set up hydrogen project in Himachal

Chamba (Himachal Pradesh), April 15 A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed on Friday between the district administration of Chamba and NHPC Ltd for execution of a pilot hydrogen project in the presence of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur here.

NHPC Group General Manager A.K. Pathak and Deputy Commissioner D.C. Rana signed the pact.

Thakur said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced that India would go carbon neutral by 2070 and by 2030, India will generate 500 GW from non-fossil fuel sources which will be 50 per cent of the total installed capacity.

"This initiative of the state government with the cooperation of NHPC will be a big milestone in this regard," Thakur said.

He said a grid connected ground mounted solar PV plant of 300 KW would be installed and the power would be used in the electrolyser to produce hydrogen.

About 20 kg hydrogen per day would be generated through the electrolysis process and would be considered as green hydrogen and would be stored in pressurising form. He said nine to 12 litres of water would be utilised to produce 1 kg of hydrogen fuel.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor