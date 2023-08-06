NIA conducts raids in Bhopal linked to Hizb-ut-Tahrir terror module

New Delhi, Aug 6 National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted raids at over ten places in Bhopal on Sunday in connection with a terror-related case involving the Hizb-ut-Tahrir module.

Sources said that NIA officials have detained several suspects who are currently being questioned while one of the accused was brought to Bhopal from Chhattisgarh on remand.

The raids were carried out in Jehangirbad, resulting in the detention of two suspects namely Sameena and Shoib.

Sources said that the raids were prompted by information provided by the accused who was brought from Chhattisgarh.

The detained accused is currently being interrogated regarding his potential involvement in the terror activities.

The raids which began on early Sunday morning were still ongoing when this report was filed.

