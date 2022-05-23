Night markets in Seoul set to reopen after 2 yrs

Seoul, May 23 Seoul's major night markets are set to reopen, after more than two years of hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic, their operator said on Monday.

The Seoul metropolitan government previously operated a number of night markets at different locations to attract tourists and offer more business opportunities for small vendors, reports Yonhap News Agency.

The city government said it has begun recruiting vendors and traders that wish to participate in "Doggabi" night markets, with locations and the opening schedule yet undecided.

Night markets previously opened from 6 p.m. to midnight in locations such as Hangang Park, Dongdaemun Design Plaza and Cheonggye Plaza.

A total of 3.41 million people visited the markets in 2019, the city government said.

A record high of 125 food trucks and 206 vendors participated in the market in one day, it said.

The city officials expect the night markets to boost local businesses and provide opportunities for young business owners.

