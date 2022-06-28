Nirahua meets Yogi, gifts him statue of Lord Ram

Lucknow, June 28 Bhojpuri star and newly-elected MP from Azamgarh, Dinesh Lal Yadav 'Nirahua', on Tuesday, met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at the latter's official residence.

Nirahua presented a statue of Lord Ram to the chief minister who congratulated him on his victory.

Talking to reporters after the meeting, Nirahua told reporters, "The chief minister was very happy at the party's victory. He told me to stay in Azamgarh and promised to help in the development of my constituency. He said that I would have to work at a fast pace because I have less than two-year term."

Nirahua later met party's general secretary (organisation) Sunil Bansal.

