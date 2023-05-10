Nirmala Sitharaman casts vote in B'luru, terms Cong poll promise of banning Bajrang Dal as 'bewakoofi'

Bengaluru, May 10 Union Finance Minister Niramala Sitharaman on Wednesday cast her vote in Bengaluru for the Karnataka assembly elections, and termed Congress party's promise to ban Bajrang Dal in its election manifesto as an example of "bewakoofi" (stupidity).

Talking to reporters after casting her vote, Nirmala Sitaraman said, "we all join our hands before Bajrang Bali and recite Hanuman chalisa. For Congress, it is an election issue. Karnataka is the birth place of lord Hanuman. You (Congress) propose to ban Bajrang Dal in your manifesto here. "Ye bewakoofi ka udaharan hai" (This is an example of stupidity).

The statement of banning Bajrang Dal is not being made here and there, but it is given in the manifesto, she said.

The Finance minister cast her vote at the Bharath Education society polling booth in Jayanagar, Bengaluru.

The Congress party which is hoping to make a comeback to power in the state by defeating the ruling BJP had announced in its manifesto of decisive action against individuals, organisations spreading hatred.

"The Congress party is committed to taking firm and decisive action against individuals and organisations spreading hatred amongst communities on grounds of caste or religion. We believe that law and constitution is sacrosanct and cannot be violated by individuals and organisations like Bajrang Dal, PFI or others promoting enmity or hatred, whether among majority or minority communities. We will take decisive action as per law including imposing a ban on any such organisations," the manifesto said.

