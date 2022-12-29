Nirmala Sitharaman discharged from AIIMS

New Delhi, Dec 29 Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was discharged from AIIMS on Thursday, informed sources said.

She was admitted to the AIIMS' private ward on December 26 with symptoms of viral fever.

Sitharaman is scheduled to present the Union Budget for 2023-24 likely on February 1, 2023.

