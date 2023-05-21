Nitish extended support in fight against Centre over 'injustice' through ordinance: Kejriwal

New Delhi, May 21 Just two days after the Centre brought an ordinance to negate the Supreme Court's judgement placing 'services' under the control of the state government in the national capital, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has extended support to the AAP in fight against "injustice".

Kejriwal made the remarks after the Bihar Chief Minister along with his deputy and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav met him at his residence here. The two Bihar leaders were also accompanied by Janata Dal(U) president Lallan Singh and RJD Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha.

Talking to mediapersons, Kejriwal said: "I thank Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav for coming to us. The constitutional bench of the Supreme Court had given all the powers to the Delhi government by 5-0, which after eight days the Centre overturned by bringing an ordinance, and gave all the power to Lt Governor. It is against the Constitution."

Kejriwal said, "Today when Nitish Kumar ji came, we had a detailed discussion and he said we are in your support. Nitish Kumar Ji said that he is standing with the people of Delhi and will fight together against the Centre in this injustice."

The AAP leader also said that as Kumar is trying to bring all the opposition parties together and if all the opposition comes together in Rajya Sabha, then it will be a big victory.

"If the Centre brings this ordinance in the form of a bill and all non-BJP parties come together, then this bill can be defeated in the Rajya Sabha. If this happens then it will be semi-final and in 2024 a clear message will go that the BJP government is leaving," he added.

Kejriwal also said that he will go to meet the presidents of all opposition parties with this formal request.

"The day after tomorrow there is a meeting with the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata," the Delhi Chief Minister added.

The Central government has brought an ordinance to set up a permanent authority known as the National Capital Civil Service Authority whose chairperson will Delhi chief minister along with chief secretary, Delhi, Principal Secretary (Home), Delhi to make recommendations to the Delhi LG regarding matters concerning transfer posting, vigilance and other incidental matters. However, in case of difference of opinion, the decision of the LG shall be final.

On May 11, a five-judge constitution bench of the Supreme Court ruled that it is ideal to hold that a democratically elected Delhi government should have control over its officers and the LG is bound by the advice of the elected government in everything other than public order, police, and land. The top court stressed that if the government is not able to control and hold to account the officers posted in its service, then its responsibility towards the legislature as well as the public is diluted.

