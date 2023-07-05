Nitish inspects construction work of 'Patna marine drive'

Patna, July 5 Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday inspected second phase of the construction work of the Ganga pathway marine drive, also known as Patna marine drive, and directed the officials to complete the project as soon as possible.

The chief minister reached Gaighat along with Additional Chief Secretary of Road Construction Department Pratyay Amrit and other officials and inspected the construction work.

The 'marine drive' is one of the dream projects of Nitish.

The officials believe that the second phase of the project from Patna Medical College Hospital (PMCH) to Gaighat which is 4.8 km is expected to complete by this month.

The phase one between Digha to PMCH is already open for public with which the commuters travel from Digha to Gaighat in 20 minutes.

As the Ashok Rajpath sees traffic snarls most of the time, the commuters face more than three to four hours to reach Gaidhat.

The total length of Digha to Didarganj marine drive is 20.5 km, and 7.7 km from Digha to PMCH is already operational.

--IANS

