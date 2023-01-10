Nitish Kumar an ideal candidate for PM but not claiming position for 2024: JD-U

Patna, Jan 10 JD-U national President Lalan Singh on Tuesday said that Bihar Chif Minister Nitish Kumar has all the abilities of a Prime Minister but has never claimed to be the Prime Ministerial candidate for the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

"We never claimed that Nitish Kumar is a Prime Ministerial candidate of opposition parties in the 2024 Lok Sabha election. The opposition parties will sit together to decide the leader. Our leader Nitish Kumar has only one aim to bring as many as opposition parties united to challenge the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha poll and lead the country," he said.

Nitish Kumar, after the formation of Mahagathbandhan government in Bihar, went to other states and met leaders of opposition parties including Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi.

Reacting to the Sudhakar Singh matter, Lalan Singh said that it is the RJD's internal issue and its top leadership is capable of handling it.

On BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi's statements, he said that Sushil Modi is a big leader of his party. "He is a bigger leader as his party state wing did not invite him when (BJP chief) J.P. Nadda came to Bihar. He was not invited to go on the stage. He is giving a statement against Nitish Kumar to achieve some post in his party or in the Centre. His statement has fallen below expectations when he speaks against CM Nitish Kumar," Singh said.

