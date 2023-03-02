Nitish Kumar biggest obstacle in Tejashwi taking over as Bihar CM: Sudhakar Singh

Patna, March 2 RJD MLA Sudhakar Singh once again targetted Nitish Kumar by terming him the "biggest obstacle" in the path of Tejashwi Yadav taking over as Bihar Chief Minister.

He went on to add that Yadav will immediately get elevated to the post if Nitish Kumar resigns as the chief minister.

"During the 2020 Assembly elections, Nitish Kumar and BJP had hijacked the mandate of RJD given by the people of the state. It is extremely unfortunate that Tejashwi is not a chief minister of Bihar due to the mandate stolen by them.

Tejashwi may not become the chief minister but if Nitish Kumar resigns at any stage, the former will get the post immediately," Singh said.

Earlier, BJP MLAs had claimed that Nitish Kumar has lost people's trust as he had cheated it and is capable of doing the same to Yadav as well.

On Wednesday, leader of opposition in Bihar legislative council Samrat Chaudhary had held a discussion with the chief minister. Chaudhary said that Nitish Kumar has changed the alliance more than any one in the country.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor